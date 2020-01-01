The Pretty
Myth Busters
This is the one shaving myth you need to stop believing
Mackenzie Dunn
— 9 hours ago
Tuesday Highlights
— Pride and No Prejudice
How coming out to my dad as queer strengthened our relationship
I'm grateful to have someone who sees me.
— You Oughta Know
What is Juneteenth? The day celebrates a huge moment in Black history
It dates back more than 150 years.
— Lifestyle Videos
These are all the questions people need to stop asking
Are you trying to get pregnant? Do you own a house?
— Lifestyle Videos
Which type of princess is your true office personality?
Tag yourself, we're Sleeping Beauty.
— Pride and No Prejudice
18 fashion and beauty brands that are donating to LGBTQ organizations this Pride Month
Put your money where your allyship is.
— Happy Birthday To You
If you've never read anything by James Baldwin, here are the books you should pick up first
From 'The Fire Next Time' to Go Tell It on the Mountain
— Period Talk
10 women-run companies to support during Menstrual Hygiene Day
From the Honey Pot Company to Lola.
The Blend
Protesting in N.Y.C. as a white-passing Latinx showed me exactly how privilege works
"I put my body between a Black protestor and a police officer, and the police officer's demeanor immediately changed."
Breaking down my mom’s white feminism with Black labor
Being the parent to a mixed child does not come with a handbook.
Teaching my biracial daughters that all hair is good hair is an act of self-love
I won’t push any agenda, except one: We all have gorgeous hair.
Career Counselor
How to network when jobs are in short supply, according to a career counselor
Amanda Kohr
— 24 hours ago
Amanda Kohr
24 hours ago
Sisters of the Signs
Your HelloGiggles weekly horoscope, June 21st to June 27th: Expect to make hard decisions soon
It's time to put yourself first, Gemini.
These 3 zodiac signs prefer non-monogamy, according to an astrologer
They're much happier when they're not defining their relationships.
Everything you need to know about being a water sign
Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, we're talking to you!
Latest
— HG Exclusive
4 hours ago
Danielle Fox
Jenny Slate has a new movie out this summer—but she'd rather talk about defunding the police
— Things We Need
4 hours ago
Christina Butan
PSA: Vera Bradley’s iconic cotton bags are 52% off on Amazon
— ALL CAPS LOVE
5 hours ago
Olivia Harvey
Shay Mitchell is already raising her 8-month-old daughter to be an activist
— Coronavirus
5 hours ago
Eric Todisco
FDA warns 9 hand sanitizer brands containing toxic methanol can be fatal
— Coronavirus
5 hours ago
Morgan Noll
There’s “no evidence” that Black Lives Matter protests have led to coronavirus spikes
— Fashion!
5 hours ago
Christina Butan
This $10 T-shirt dress is the best under-the-radar find in Amazon’s Big Style Sale
— Now Hear This
6 hours ago
Lia Beck
Nicole Beharie is speaking out about being labeled “problematic” amid Sleepy Hollow exit
— Tattoo Life
7 hours ago
Claire Harmeyer
Post Malone revealed a dramatic new tattoo with his summer haircut
— Beauty Chatter
7 hours ago
Caroline Goldstein
Johnson & Johnson finally vowed to halt products used for skin lightening
— Tell Us Everything
8 hours ago
Arielle Tschinkel
Selena Gomez executive produced one of the first movies coming back to theaters—watch the trailer now
— Now Hear This
8 hours ago
Olivia Harvey
Tina Fey requested to have all 30 Rock blackface episodes erased from existence
— Beauty Chatter
Yesterday
Olivia Hancock
5 Black beauty pros on how they're taking care of their mental health right now
From Our Readers
What my two-year-old niece has taught me about life as a 20-something
Toddlers don't sit still — but we don't sit still either.
Recent Contributors
Raven Ishak
Raven is an NYC-based writer with bylines in Brit + Co, Bustle, Domino, Well+Good, and The Everygirl…
Caroline Goldstein
Caroline is a freelance writer and editor who received her MFA in Fiction from New York University…
Olivia Harvey
Olivia is a freelance writer and award-winning screenwriter living in the Boston area…
Olivia Hancock
Olivia Hancock is an Atlanta-based beauty writer…